Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons,’ and Curtis the Mentalist is offering a chance to help out. In a completely virtual event, Curtis the Mentalist is headlining a show where 100% of the proceeds go to Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that rescues children from the worldwide trafficking trade.

Today we’re here at Blackhart’s Magic Theater learning more about the event is happening tonight at 8 p.m. You can also find more information here.

