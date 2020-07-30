Advertisement

USD 259 Board of Education wants more public input on North High mascot change

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public School Board won’t discuss changing the North High School mascot, the Redskins, until the public can be present and engage in discussions at meetings.

Currently, the board is meeting in-person, but does not allow the public in due to COVID-19 concerns.

While the discussion won’t take place at a board meeting until the public can be present, the board president, Sheril Logan, said now is the time to consider a change.

The board will also direct the superintendent to work with North High staff to assemble a committee that will start the discussion and timeline to bring back to the board.

This request does not determine if they will or will not make a change and the board said they welcome more input from the community.

The possible change at the local high school level follows a national decision to change the Washington Redskins mascot in the NFL.

