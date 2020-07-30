Winds of change bring cooler conditions to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the severe storms from last night are finished, but the risk of rain is not. Expect scattered showers and storms today, tonight, and tomorrow morning before we dry-out on Friday afternoon.

Behind a cold front, we are in for a breezy and cooler Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s are 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Similar temperatures are expected on Friday before we warm-up into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday.

The weekend will get off to dry and warm start on Saturday before another cold front brings a risk of rain/storms to the state Saturday evening followed by a cooler Sunday. As of now, neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then afternoon storms. Wind: N 10-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 66. Partly cloudy; evening storms possible.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 63. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 61. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84. Low: 66. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 69. Partly cloudy; storm chances late.

