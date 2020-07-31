Advertisement

76 inmates quarantined at Sedgwick Co. jail after inmate tests positive for COVID-19

(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified Thursday, July 30, that an inmate had tested positive for COVID19.  This case is not related to previous cases

This inmate reported he was sick on July 27, 2020.  The inmate was immediately placed in medical isolation pending the results of the COVID19 test.  The inmate was tested by the contracted medical provider of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on July 27, 2020, because he was symptomatic.   The inmate was released from custody prior to us receiving the positive test results on July 30, 2020. 

Based on the advice from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the contracted medical provider will offer testing to 27 staff members and 78 inmates that had possible contact with the inmate.  Seventy-six (76) inmates will be quarantined until they are medically cleared.  Two inmates that were symptomatic were already tested and placed in medical isolation.

Four inmates were released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility prior to the inmate receiving the positive test results.  KDHE will be contacting those individuals. 

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will also be contacting judges, members of the DA’s office, and defense attorneys about the positive test result. 

“We are continuing to maintain sanitization standards to take care of our staff and inmates which include issuing extra soap, and having disinfectant available as needed.  All staff members have been issued masks to wear, and all inmates have been issued face coverings for the last several months,” said the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it has established a plan to minimize further exposure to staff and inmates if more inmates need to be quarantined or isolated. There is also a full medical staff on site

“The safety and health of our staff, community and inmates is paramount,” the sheriff’s office said.

