Augusta High School student tests positive for COVID-19, school confirms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A student at Augusta High School has tested positive for COVID-19, a letter from AHS Principal Rick Rivera confirmed Friday.

While we’re still a few weeks out from school starting in Augusta, Rivera said the positive case may impact both the AHS dance team and band students who have participated in summer activities.

“At this time, we are in contact with the Butler County Health Department for guidance on contact tracing and possible quarantine requirements, Rivera said. “We ask that parents continue to monitor their children for possible symptoms.”

Rivera said the school will keep parents and students informed on potential changes to remaining summer activities at the school.

“Although a positive case within our student body may have been inevitable, we believe it is important to remain vigilant in our ongoing safety measures and transparent communications,” he said.

