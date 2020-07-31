Advertisement

California man pleads guilty to trafficking charges after being found with pounds of fentanyl, heroin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A California man that was passing through Kansas to traffic drugs across the country pleaded guilty in federal court in Wichita Friday, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

Mauricio Canas, 24, was trafficking more than nine pounds of fentanyl and more than eight pounds of heroin when officers stopped his car for a traffic violation. Canas pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a phone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 22. Canas could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 for the transportation charge and four years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 for the other charge.

