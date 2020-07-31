CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck drives through protesters in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have seen a video in your social media feed, showing a truck driving through a crowd of demonstrators Thursday night near First and Market in downtown Wichita.

Eyewitness News reached out to the group behind the march, Project Justice ICT. They said everyone is okay and no one is hurt in the incident.

Project Justice ICT member Gabrielle Griffie said the group was protesting, standing in solidarity with the protests in Portland, Oregon, when the drove up and through the group. At one point in the video, your hear a loud noise as the truck makes its way through the crowd.

“A lot of us still didn’t understand that the sound was just like supplies getting hit and not bodies so like after we double-checked that everyone was okay, we continued marching down the street,” said Griffie. ”Absolutely we afraid for our lives.”

The group said the driver of the truck eventually stopped, then pulled a gun on a few of the people who ran after the vehicle.

L. J. Hermrick with Liberty ICT shot the video. He said they were trying to get the truck’s license plate number in the case that it came back.

″There are people out there that are ready to hurt you whether or not you are being peaceful just because they don’t agree,” said Hermrick.

The Wichita Police Department said it has seen the video and is investigating.

