Advertisement

FactFinder 12 fact checks claims in ad targeting U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ramping up to the Aug. 4 primary election, Fact Finder 12 continues looking into claims made in ads concerning key races. Many ads are from GOP candidates vying to fill the soon-to-be-vacated U.S. Senate seat of Pat Roberts.

One recent ad in support of Rep. Roger Marshall’s Senate campaign makes several financial claims against opponent Kris Kobach. FactFinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin digs into the claims, continuing the effort to help voters make an informed decision at the polls.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Department of Agriculture: More than 400 Kansans report receiving 'mystery seeds' from China

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Educators give advice on preparing kids for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

COVID-19 could cause lasting heart damage, local doctor warns

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

KDA advises Kansans who receive mystery seeds from China

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas Department of Agriculture monitors Kansans receiving unsolicited packages from China containing seeds.

Latest News

News

School districts face challenge with shortage of substitute teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 could cause lasting heart damage, local doctor warns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
Doctor talks impacts on heart after covid

Education

School districts face challenge with shortage of substitute teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
School districts in the Wichita area and beyond are working to secure what has become a bigger scarcity because of the COVID-19 pandemic: substitute teachers.

News

K-12 Wichita teachers share advice with parents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Current and former teachers with Wichita Public Schools share advice for parents with K-12 students.

News

Wichita school board seeks public input on North High mascot change

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita school board seeks public input on North High mascot change

News

FACT CHECK: FactFinder 12 checks ad's financial claims against Kris Kobach

Updated: 5 hours ago
FACT CHECK: FactFinder 12 checks ad's financial claims against Kris Kobach