Feeling like early fall on Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and clearing skies are on the way in.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and clearing skies are on the way in. However, even with some sunshine later today high temperatures will remain below normal, generally in the lower 80s. 

Our next weather maker moves in on Saturday. A cold front should ignite a few storms across central and eastern Kansas during the evening hours. The rain is not expected to be heavy and while some storms may be on the strong side, severe weather is not in the forecast. 

After a warmer Saturday in the middle and upper 80s, temperatures tumble back into the 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. 

Early next week promises to feel more like fall with low humidity, sunshine, and temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal both at night and during the day. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Morning sprinkles, then some clearing. Wind: N 10-15. High: 82. 

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: Light. Low: 64. 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; evening storms possible. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 87. 

Tomorrow Night: Few evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 66. 

Sun: High: 81. Low: 62. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 

Mon: High: 80. Low: 61. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 

Tue: High: 84. Low: 65. Partly cloudy. 

Wed: High: 86. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; storm chances late. 

Thu: High: 88. Low: 73. Partly cloudy, then afternoon storms. 

