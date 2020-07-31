Advertisement

Mulvane Public Library closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Mulvane Public Library will be closed until Aug. 10 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mulvane Public Library will be closed until Aug. 10 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The library announced the closure in a Facebook post Thursday saying that those who have been to the library since July 21 could possibly be exposed.

Posted by Mulvane Public Library on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The library is part of the KanShare Consortium. Those with a Mulvane library care can still check out books at the Derby Public Library.

The library also said that primary voting will still take place in the multipurpose room on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The rest of the library will be closed to the public.

The post encouraged those who are feeling ill to contact their doctor or health care provider.

