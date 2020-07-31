Advertisement

New diversion program available for those charged with driving while suspended, no insurance

Published: Jul. 31, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those charged with driving with a suspended license and/or no insurance will be able to go through a new diversion program to get their cases dismissed.

The new program will cost $263 for those wanting to get their cases dismissed, the district attorney’s office said.

The program is only available to those who have not had a driving while suspended charge in the past five years. An application for the program can be found here.

The DA’s office said the program is well-timed so that there are less people coming into the courthouse and offers an opportunity for those to avoid conviction caused by short-term financial hardships.

