New diversion program available for those charged with driving while suspended, no insurance
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those charged with driving with a suspended license and/or no insurance will be able to go through a new diversion program to get their cases dismissed.
The new program will cost $263 for those wanting to get their cases dismissed, the district attorney’s office said.
The program is only available to those who have not had a driving while suspended charge in the past five years. An application for the program can be found here.
The DA’s office said the program is well-timed so that there are less people coming into the courthouse and offers an opportunity for those to avoid conviction caused by short-term financial hardships.
