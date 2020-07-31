Advertisement

Officer injured, 2 others wounded in Florida shooting spree

A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over.
A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Florida man is in police custody after he went on a 40-minute shooting spree on a Tampa highway and city streets.

Authorities say he fired on at least 11 people, wounding two adults, and injured a police officer when he shot into his squad vehicle.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

The Tampa Police Department started getting reports of someone shooting from a moving car on Interstate 275 on Thursday evening.

A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over.

Authorities say the gunman got out of his car and fired on the officer’s squad car.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

News

Where's Shane? Cosmosphere

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The company said Friday that Duke's account "has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."

News

Where's Shane? Cosmosphere

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Man rescues girl from fox attack in New Jersey

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Neighbors are praising the actions of a 20-year-old young man who rushed to the aid of an 8-year-old girl. He heard her screaming because she was being attacked by a fox.

KWCH

12 mask hygiene tips from hospital workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Masks are most effective when you have proper hygiene habits when putting on or taking off your mask.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Bahamas, Florida brace as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

News

Where's Shane? Cosmosphere

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight that preceded criminal charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.