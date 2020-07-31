Advertisement

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Black players were next to white players. Coaches from one team were next to their compatriots from the opposing side. Many locked arms with the man next to them, some shut their eyes tightly, a few including LeBron James briefly raising a fist into the air or pointing skyward.

The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

When it comes to demanding change, the league stands united — and Thursday, the four teams that played on the first night of the league’s restart showed that by not standing.

They were unprecedented images for the league in unprecedented times: The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans knelt alongside one another during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” their way of joining the chorus of those demanding racial justice and equality in society. In the second game Thursday, James’ Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers did the same thing during the anthem preceding their matchup.

“Tonight we witnessed sober, powerfully moving and heartfelt demonstrations by our players of their commitment to the pursuit of justice,” National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts tweeted. “Very proud.”

The NBA has a rule that dates to the early 1980s decreeing that players must stand for the national anthem, and Commissioner Adam Silver quickly announced that the policy is being adjusted. The anthems were pre-recorded: Jon Batiste performed the one before Pelicans-Jazz, the Compton Kidz Club had the task before Clippers-Lakers.

“I respect our teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem,” said Silver, who watched from a plexiglass-enclosed suite because he has not been quarantined and therefore cannot be around players and coaches who are living inside the NBA’s so-called bubble at Walt Disney World.

The coaches, first New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry and Utah’s Quin Snyder and then the Lakers’ Frank Vogel and the Clippers’ Doc Rivers, were next to one another, their arms locked together. The scenes, which occurred with the teams lined up along the sideline nearest where “Black Lives Matter” was painted onto the court, were the first of what is expected to be many silent game-day statements by players and coaches who will kneel to call attention to many issues — foremost among them, police brutality following the deaths of, among others, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.

James said he took a knee with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco quarterback who began kneeling during anthems in 2016 — a protest against oppression, he called it — in mind.

“I hope we made Kap proud,” James said. “Hope we continue to make Kap proud.”

Even the game referees took a knee during the pregame scene.

“I think it’s critical that all of us, in a unified way, turn attention to social justice,” Snyder said during a televised in-game interview. “And all the players, all the coaches, are united in that fact and committed to do what we can do to effect long-term change.”

Many players warmed up wearing shirts that said “Black Lives Matter.” Thursday also marked the debut of new jerseys bearing messages that many players chose to have added, such as “Equality” and “Peace.”

The NBA season was suspended when Rudy Gobert — who also scored the first basket of the restarted season — of the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus and became the first player in the league with such a diagnosis.

Gobert was diagnosed on March 11; two days later, Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found.

Then on May 25, Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. That happened on a street, with the images — and sounds of the man saying he couldn’t breathe, then crying out for his mother — all captured on a cell phone video.

The anthems lasted just under two minutes. Some players brought towels with them to cushion their knees. And Rivers said his knee was aching midway through the song.

“Yet there was a guy who had his knee on someone’s neck for 8 minutes. Think about that. ... That’s nuts when you think about it,” Rivers said.

NBA players have used their platforms — both in the bubble and on social media — to demand equality, to demand justice for Taylor. Coaches have also said it is incumbent on them to demand change and educate themselves and others. And the pregame actions Thursday were just the start of what is expected to be a constant during the remainder of this season.

Other teams who will play their first games of the restart on Friday and Saturday are planning similar gestures.

“We want our lives to be valued as much as everybody else,” Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said in a video that aired before the games, part of a project organized by both the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. “We don’t think that we’re better. We want to be seen as equals.”

Added Chris Paul, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard and president of the NBPA, speaking in the same video: “Things aren’t going to change until we sort of make them change.”

Gentry said he appreciated the accidental symmetry that came from the first games of the restarted season coming only hours after the funeral for U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80.

Lewis spent most of his life championing civil rights and equality and was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington — the one where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Gentry said he believes this movement, like the one Lewis helped spark six decades ago, will endure.

“If you talk to some of the younger generation, I think this is here to stay. I really do,” Gentry said. “I have a 20-year-old son and a 22-year-old son, and I know that they feel like this is the most opportune time for us to try to have change in this country.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 16 hours ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

Sports

Chiefs running back Damien Williams opts out of 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, a star of Super Bowl LIV in February, has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Latest News

National

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.

News

Wichita Wind Surge owner dies from complications of COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Wind Surge announced the death of its owner, Lou Schwechheimer, due to complications of COVID-19.

National

Chicago bans Native American headdresses at Blackhawks games, events

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
The move comes after team management consulted with Native American organizations and community members.

National

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT
A re-opening night doubleheader inside the bubble at Walt Disney World awaits Thursday, when New Orleans takes on Utah before a matchup of the two teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

News

KSHSAA sticks with Aug. 17 start date for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.