Scattered evening storms Saturday

A cold front will be moving through the area
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the weather this weekend looks very nice for early August. There will be a few scattered storms moving through Saturday evening, but they are not likely to be severe and should exit Kansas fairly quickly.

Low temperatures Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s, which is quite cool by August standards. Afternoon sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid 80s ahead of the next cold front. Scattered storms will start along and north of I-70 Saturday late afternoon and then spread south into the evening. Almost all of the rain will be out of the state by midnight.

Sunday looks cooler with highs near 80. Skies will be partly cloudy with a north breeze.

Dry and comfortable weather will be with us to start next week, but increasing chances for storms return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 66.

Sun: High: 82 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 60 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 AM storms, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; windy. Chance of evening storms.

