Advertisement

School districts face challenge with shortage of substitute teachers

Pediatricians across Kansas say it's best for kids tor return to the classroom this fall.
Pediatricians across Kansas say it's best for kids tor return to the classroom this fall.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School districts in the Wichita area and beyond are working to secure what has become a bigger scarcity because of the COVID-19 pandemic: substitute teachers.

Wichita Substitute Teacher Association President Carna Yipe has been a substitute teacher for nearly a decade. She said she’s prepared for a different teaching environment this year.

“We do have concerns, but I’m sure once we get going, once we’re in the classroom, it will help to alleviate a lot of our concerns,” she said.

Yipe said many of the substitute teacher association members are retired teachers. A few of the members said they won’t be subbing this year.

“Underlying health problem and they decided not to risk it,” Yipe said. “others are still on the fence, still waiting to see.”

Yipe said she’s looking to reduce the risk to her herself and others by limiting her availability.

“This year, I may limit myself to a few schools instead of going all over the place,” she said.

Districts around the state are preparing fora year in which it could be difficult to find subs like Yipe.

“We know we’re going to have a shortage of substitute teachers. They’re very valuable in any year, but especially in this year,” Andover Public Schools Superintendent Brett White said.

Thursday night, Andover’s school board approved hiring 24 long-term subs for the upcoming school year, using federal stimulus money so they don’t have to compete with other districts.

“The vision there is they’ll know that they’re working in the Andover schools every day,” Whtie said. “That may be in different classrooms.”

On Friday, Wichita Public Scholls will be holding a virtual-interview job fair for substitute teachers. The event goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find further information, including where to sign up on the Wichita school district’s website.

Posted by Wichita Public Schools on Monday, July 20, 2020

As schools continue to plan for this fall, subs are also preparing to learn in the new environment.

Thursday night, the Andover school board also approved much of its plan for starting school. That includes a hybrid, part in-person, part online start for middle-and-high-school students to reduce the number of people in the building at a time. This approach will last for at least two and a half weeks, at which point it will be reviewed.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-12 Wichita teachers share advice with parents

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
Current and former teachers with Wichita Public Schools share advice for parents with K-12 students.

News

Wichita school board seeks public input on North High mascot change

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wichita school board seeks public input on North High mascot change

News

FACT CHECK: FactFinder 12 checks ad's financial claims against Kris Kobach

Updated: 2 hours ago
FACT CHECK: FactFinder 12 checks ad's financial claims against Kris Kobach

News

Wichita Wind Surge remembers, honors Lou Schwechheimer

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wind Surge called majority owner Schwechheimer a driving force in baseball returning to Wichita.

Latest News

News

Software company brings 16 new jobs to Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keycentrix president said the jobs will pay upwards of $75,000.

Candidates

Report: President Trump endorse Senate candidate ahead of GOP primary in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donal Trump isn’t expected to make an endorsement in a hotly-contested Senate race in Kansas ahead of next week’s Republican primary.

News

Wichita Public Schools to begin Sept. 8

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Wichita School Board approved the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

News

Kansas Secretary of State: Mail-in voting secure enough to have election on time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said mail-in voting is a safe, secure way to complete your civic duty. He said mail-in voter fraud is not a systematic issue and is not a reason to delay the presidential election.

Coronavirus

McPherson County confirms first COVID-19 death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The McPherson County Health Department Thursday confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

News

USD 259 Board of Education wants more public input on North High mascot change

Updated: 7 hours ago
While the discussion won’t take place at a board meeting until the public can be present, the board president, Sheril Logan, said now is the time to consider a change.