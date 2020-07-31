Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems lays off 450 more employees in Wichita

Jul. 31, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems announced Friday it will lay off 450 more Wichita employees who work on commercial programs.

Spirit said the move is directly tied to the 737 MAX production rate reduction due to the ongoing pandemic, the third this year. The manufacturer said production was lowered from 125 units to 72 units for 2020, a reduction of more than 80 percent from its 2019 production rates.

“Although this extraordinary time has required us to make difficult decisions, we remain focused on fulfilling requirements to our customers, including the important work we provide for defense and space programs,” Gentile said. “I continue to remain confident in the future of the aviation industry, and in our ability to navigate through these challenges to emerge a stronger company.”

