Advertisement

Staffing shortage creates continued challenge for tracking COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County Health Department needs assistance keeping up with COVID-19 case data.
Sedgwick County Health Department needs assistance keeping up with COVID-19 case data.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As COVID-19 cases are overall on the rise and more tests are being administered, health care communities struggle to keep up with the data.

Thursday (July 30), the Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard showed no new recoveries. That seemed odd, so Eyewitness News reached out to the county for an explanation. Sedgwick County Deputy City Manager Tim Kaufman said the county’s health department is struggling to keep up with the changing numbers.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were staffed appropriately and we think we did a good job keep up. And then about halfway through, we have a big uptick in cases and we haven’t been able to stay on top of staffing,” Kaufman said.

On Friday (July 31), there were 13 new recoveries reported. Currently, about 15 people are in charge of making calls to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to see if they have recovered. As of Friday there are more than 2,600 active cases in the county.

Kaufman said the staffing in place is not enough to track them all.

“We’ve got about 15 folks, they’re making those types of calls, and ideally we would maybe have twice as many,” he said. “Thirty would be nice at this point in time given the current rate of infection in the community.”

Although timelines of data in Sedgwick County may be behind, Kaufman said health department employees are making sure that data is accurate.

“The information will be accurate, it’s just a little bit of a challenge to be timely sometimes with that information,” he said.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and an epidemiologist contacts you, you can help the Sedgwikc County Health Department by answering the phone to let them know what progress you’ve made, or if you’re still feeling sick.

With the increase in cases, as well as testing, the Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring to meet the data-collecting demand. If you want to apply to help the county with efforts including contact tracing and keeping recovery numbers updated, you can do so on the county’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wesley Healthcare launches ‘Save a Life. Wear a Mask.’ campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wesley Medical Center kicked off a video campaign Thursday called “Save a Life. Wear a Mask.”

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Coronavirus

76 inmates quarantined at Sedgwick Co. jail after inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified Thursday, July 30, that an inmate had tested positive for COVID19. This case is not related to previous cases.

News

Kansas reports 942 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths as Contact Tracing Act takes effect

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kansas reported 942 news cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the new total of 27.812 cases in 103 counties. The state also reported nine new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 358. The youngest death remains 20 years old.

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 6 hours ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.