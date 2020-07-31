Advertisement

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Pharma giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur have announced they will supply 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to the United States as governments buy up supplies in hopes something will work.

The United States will pay up to $2.1 billion “for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery of its vaccine,’' the companies said in a statement. Sanofi will get the bulk of the funds.

The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

“The portfolio of vaccines being assembled for Operation Warp Speed increases the odds that we will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “Today’s investment supports the Sanofi and GSK adjuvanted product all the way through clinical trials and manufacturing, with the potential to bring hundreds of millions of safe and effective doses to the American people.”

Earlier this week the British government signed a deal for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year.

Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi’s vaccine prospect is based on the existing DNA-based technology that is used to produce Sanofi’s seasonal flu vaccine. It is one of several vaccines in development.

“The global need for a vaccine to help prevent COVID-19 is massive, and no single vaccine or company will be able to meet the global demand alone,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of Sanofi Pasteur.

The companies said discussions are ongoing with the European Commission.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Officer injured, 2 others wounded in Florida shooting spree

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over.

News

Where's Shane? Cosmosphere

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The company said Friday that Duke's account "has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."

News

Where's Shane? Cosmosphere

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Man rescues girl from fox attack in New Jersey

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Neighbors are praising the actions of a 20-year-old young man who rushed to the aid of an 8-year-old girl. He heard her screaming because she was being attacked by a fox.

KWCH

12 mask hygiene tips from hospital workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Masks are most effective when you have proper hygiene habits when putting on or taking off your mask.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Bahamas, Florida brace as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

News

Where's Shane? Cosmosphere

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight that preceded criminal charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.