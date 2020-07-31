Wesley Healthcare launches ‘Save a Life. Wear a Mask.’ campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Wesley Medical Center kicked off a video campaign Thursday called “Save a Life. Wear a Mask.”

Wesley Healthcare and dozens of community partners in Wichita and across Kansas said the campaign is designed to encourage people to wear masks in public to prevent the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wesley’s medical staff said wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic is the right thing to do. They also said, if 95-percent of people wore masks, we could save 33,000 lives across the country.

Community partners include a wide range of civic, government, educational and business entities took part in the campaign, including KWCH.

More details on Save a Life. Wear a Mask. can be found at this dedicated site: www.WearAMaskWichita.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.