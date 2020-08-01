Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

