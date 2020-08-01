Cooler Sunday with storms for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms will move through Kansas Saturday evening with a cold front that will bring mild weather back to the state on Sunday.

Those showers and storms will move into south central Kansas, from the north, in the evening. They will end overnight as the cold front pushes to the south.

Behind the front, highs will drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible off and on through the day in western Kansas. Sunshine will take over for central and eastern Kansas.

Sunny skies will continue into the start of the work week along with highs in the low 80s. We’ll stay around 80 through the middle of the week, but rain chances will return by then. We’ll have chances for showers/storms Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday morning and Friday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening storms, ending overnight. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 82.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 82.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 59 Mostly sunny with overnight storms.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 64 AM storms, then decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy with a chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

