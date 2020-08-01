Garden City CC reaches settlement with family of football player who died after practice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Community College Friday announced that it’s reached a settlement with the family of a former football player who died after practice in August 2018.

The Garden City Telegram reported a teammate found Braeden Bradforth, a New Jersey native, in his dorm on the night of Aug. 1 in medical distress. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where he died about two hours after he was found.

Head Football Coach Jeffrey Sims said doctors believed a blood clotting issue led Bradforth to have a heart attack, but autopsy results showed it was heatstroke.

Last November, Garden City Community College released the findings of an external, independent investigation to Bradforth’s family and the public. The college said since Bradforth’s death, it has taken actions to help athletes, including modified practice times to account for potentially dangerous outside temperatures, as well as a protocol to better recognize and treat heat-related illness.

The college announced the settlement in a Friday evening news release and was unable to get Eyewitness News in touch with an attorney who could answer questions about the settlement, including how much it was for and when it was reached.

