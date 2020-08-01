Advertisement

Head soccer coach at Northwest High School retiring after more than 40 years

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 41 years at Northwest, head soccer coach Bobby Bribiesca announced his retirement Friday. 

“What I’m going to miss most is the kids that I learned to love every season,” said Bribiesca, who started coaching at Northwest in 1978, and is the only coach the boys program has ever had. 

In his career, Bribiesca, or Coach B as his players called him, won 17 city league championships - 10 boys titles and seven girls titles. He led the boys soccer team to two state titles in 1995 and 2011, making him the only soccer coach in Wichita public school history to do so. 

In 2011, he was named the national coach of the year after his team went a perfect 21-0.  

“My 2011 team, that group of guys comes around only every 10 years,” said Bribiesca. “I could name them all but I would be crying. That was a very special team because it was a bunch of guys who enjoyed soccer. I would have to kick them off the field to get them out of here.”

Bribiesca was a pioneer in bringing soccer to Wichita, helping get it approved as an official high school sport. 

"My wife had to make referee jerseys for the referees when we started in the league because there was no equipment anywhere," he said. 

Bribiesca said he had been thinking about retiring for the last year, but when his daughter,  Carla, died in December at 48-years-old, he knew it was time.  

“We have three grandkids and a great grandkid, I need to spend some time with,” he said. " Forty one years is good, but I need to change the role now to be a grandpa, and that’s what I want to be doing.” 

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teen charged with second-degree murder in deadly shooting of employee at SE Wichita AutoZone

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Education

Options available for working parents balancing jobs, children’s virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Working parents struggle to find balance between full time jobs and assisting children with virtual learning.

News

Options available for working parents balancing jobs, children’s virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Memory of beloved radio personality lives on through son’s special tattoo

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Son memorializes Don Hall in special tattoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Brian Hall has memorialized his father’s ashes in a special tattoo.

News

Northwest High School Head Soccer Coach Bobby Bribiesca announces retirement after 41 years

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Garden City CC reaches settlement with family of football player who died after practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
Garden City Community College Friday announced that it’s reached a settlement with the family of a former football player who died after practice in August 2018.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters cruise through Andover

Updated: 5 hours ago
The protesters said they want to spread the message of equality everywhere.

News

Sedgwick Co. COVID-19 tracking challenged by staffing shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sedgwick County said Friday the growing number of COVID-19 cases makes it difficult for the same amount of staff to keep up.

Coronavirus

Augusta High School student tests positive for COVID-19, school confirms

Updated: 5 hours ago
AHS Principal Rick Rivera said the school will keep parents and students informed on potential changes to remaining summer activities at the school.