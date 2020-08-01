Head soccer coach at Northwest High School retiring after more than 40 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 41 years at Northwest, head soccer coach Bobby Bribiesca announced his retirement Friday.

“What I’m going to miss most is the kids that I learned to love every season,” said Bribiesca, who started coaching at Northwest in 1978, and is the only coach the boys program has ever had.

In his career, Bribiesca, or Coach B as his players called him, won 17 city league championships - 10 boys titles and seven girls titles. He led the boys soccer team to two state titles in 1995 and 2011, making him the only soccer coach in Wichita public school history to do so.

In 2011, he was named the national coach of the year after his team went a perfect 21-0.

“My 2011 team, that group of guys comes around only every 10 years,” said Bribiesca. “I could name them all but I would be crying. That was a very special team because it was a bunch of guys who enjoyed soccer. I would have to kick them off the field to get them out of here.”

Bribiesca was a pioneer in bringing soccer to Wichita, helping get it approved as an official high school sport.

"My wife had to make referee jerseys for the referees when we started in the league because there was no equipment anywhere," he said.

Bribiesca said he had been thinking about retiring for the last year, but when his daughter, Carla, died in December at 48-years-old, he knew it was time.

“We have three grandkids and a great grandkid, I need to spend some time with,” he said. " Forty one years is good, but I need to change the role now to be a grandpa, and that’s what I want to be doing.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.