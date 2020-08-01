Nice weekend, a few storms later this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather this weekend looks very nice for early August. There will be a few scattered storms moving through Saturday evening, but they are not likely to be severe and should exit Kansas fairly quickly.

Mostly sunny skies until late afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 80s ahead of the next cold front. Scattered storms will start along and north of I-70 Saturday afternoon and then spread south into the evening. Almost all of the rain will be out of the state by midnight and rainfall amounts should remain less than 1″ for most areas that see rainfall.

Sunday looks cooler with highs near 80. Skies will be partly cloudy with a north breeze. Dry and comfortable weather will be with us to start next week, but increasing chances for storms return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, a few late day storms after 5pm. Wind: N 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE Light. Low: 60.

Mon: High: 81 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 60 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 66 AM storms, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.