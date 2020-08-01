Advertisement

Options available for working parents balancing jobs, children’s virtual learning

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents have experienced a lot of stress and anxiety during this back to school season. But now that schools have decided reopening plans, many parents are left with the dilemma of juggling work and remote learning for their kids.

Wichita-area human resources experts explain what parents’ options are.

“How am I going to juggle this? How am I going to juggle ensuring that my child has the correct education when learning virtually and juggling that with trying to work as well?’ That’s been a continuous struggle,” Sedgwick County Chief Human Resources Officer Sheena Schmutz said.

Schmutz understands the conflict of balancing a full-time job and monitoring a child’s virtual school work. Schmutz says the Families First Coronavirus Response Act might provide some relief.

FFCRA leave won’t apply to parents if their child’s physical school building is open. However, for schools that are taking the hybrid approach, the school building would technically be closed on the remote learning days. So those parents might then be able to benefit from the FFCRA. More guidance from the Department of Labor is needed on that.

“Parents need to work to make money to provide for their kids but they also need to support their children with learning,” Syndeo Director of Human Resources Connor Cross said.

Cross encourages parents to ask their HR representatives about FFCRA leave.

“Communicating on both parts of it; the employer to the employee letting them know what they can and cannot do and then of course from the employee to the employer what their needs are,” Schmutz said.

“If both parties can just be flexible and open to coming up with some sort of solution that’s mutually beneficial both for the employees and the employer,” said Cross.

