Advertisement

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.(AP Graphics)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thomson International, Inc. Is the likely source of the infected onions, according to the FDA.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigating the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memory of beloved radio personality lives on through son’s special tattoo

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Son memorializes Don Hall in special tattoo

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
Brian Hall has memorialized his father’s ashes in a special tattoo.

National

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas as Florida prepares

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Officials in Florida said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning Friday night.

News

Northwest High School Head Soccer Coach Bobby Bribiesca announces retirement after 41 years

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Latest News

Sports

Garden City CC reaches settlement with family of football player who died after practice

Updated: 1 hours ago
Garden City Community College Friday announced that it’s reached a settlement with the family of a former football player who died after practice in August 2018.

National

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

Updated: 1 hours ago
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters cruise through Andover

Updated: 3 hours ago
The protesters said they want to spread the message of equality everywhere.

National

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

News

Sedgwick Co. COVID-19 tracking challenged by staffing shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sedgwick County said Friday the growing number of COVID-19 cases makes it difficult for the same amount of staff to keep up.