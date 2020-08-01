Rep. Ron Estes talks RESTART Act in Wichita visit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rep. Ron Estes discussed the RESTART Act in a visit to Wichita Saturday at the WAVE.

The act helps independent music venues and restaurants by extending the paycheck protection program cover period.

It includes help with rent, utilities, mortgage payments and more. Estes said coming up with a solution is crucial to keep businesses open.

“As long as they’re doing safe procedures, following the CDC guidelines so that we can get businesses open safely, schools, protect customers, protect school kids, teachers and employees,” Estes said.

Estes said he is confident the RESTART Act will help make things better for the entertainment business affected during the pandemic.

