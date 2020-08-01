Safe-R-Streets aims to reduce number of stolen guns from vehicles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police and Range 54, a gun range in Wichita, gave away 400 safes to gun owners Saturday.

The event, Safe-R-Streets, is to help reduce the number of stolen guns in Wichita and to help those who can’t afford a safe to keep their guns secure.

“We were trying to help reduce that number,” the owner of Range 54, Ken Grommet, said. “A lot of people cannot carry at their place of business but they have the right to defend themselves to and from work so we were trying to bridge that gap.”

Before the pandemic, Grommet said he had heard guns were being stolen from vehicles and wanted to do something to help.

“This really is an honor and it really shows his leadership and fact that he cares,” Officer Paul Cruz said. “He didn’t have to do this. He didn’t have to go out and buy all these gun safes.”

A $10 donation is asked to help keep the program going.

