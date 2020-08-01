Son memorializes Don Hall in special tattoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brian Hall has memorialized his father’s ashes in a special tattoo.

His father, Don Hall, was best known for his four decades as a radio personality in Wichita and as the voice of Shocker Basketball.

“He was an absolutely amazing man with the things that he did for charities. And, the people that he impacted,” said Hall. “But at the end of the day, when it comes down to it, I just lost my dad and I miss him.”

Hall decided to memorialize his father with a tattoo.

“It’s headphones. Obviously, he was a radio DJ. A lot of my memories growing up with my dad, he had headphones on,” said Hall. “It really reminded me of him. Coming off the headphones is the wire with the heartbeat. Then, after the heartbeat, is a flat line into the plug. It kind of represents that he’s gone.”

But, this is no ordinary tattoo.

The cremated ashes of his father are in the ink.

“It’s super cool. I catch myself just looking at it, sometimes, throughout the day, knowing that he’s right down there,” said Hall. “Itis something that is so special to me. And, it was just a way that I could keep him with me 24/7.”

When asked what his father would think of the tattoo, Hall laughed.

“He would hate it. He would not like tattoos. Anybody who knows him, he’s not a tattoo guy. And I’m sure he’s up in heaven shaking his head at me right now,” he said. “I can’t believe you did that. You put that on your arm. I can just hear him, ‘what if you had to go on a job interview?’ Dad being dad.”

Hall got the tattoo at Red Handed Tattoo Parlor in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Locally, you can get these special ash tattoos at Hell Bomb Tattoo in Wichita and Redemption Ink Tattoo in Hutchinson.

