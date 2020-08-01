Advertisement

Two hurt in early-morning house fire in E. Wichita

Two people were taken to the hospital, but both are expected to be okay.
Two people were taken to the hospital, but both are expected to be okay.(KWCH)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are rushed to the hospital after a fire in E. Wichita early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 800 block of S. Belmont, that’s near Lincoln and Oliver, at around 1:20 a.m., Saturday.

Once there, they found flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to get two people out of the home. The woman and child were both taken to the hospital for treatment, but are expected to be okay.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teen charged with second-degree murder in deadly shooting of employee at SE Wichita AutoZone

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Head soccer coach at Northwest High School retiring after more than 40 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
In his career, Bobby Bribiesca, or Coach B as his players called him, won 17 city league championships - 10 boys titles and seven girls titles.

Education

Options available for working parents balancing jobs, children’s virtual learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
Working parents struggle to find balance between full time jobs and assisting children with virtual learning.

News

Options available for working parents balancing jobs, children’s virtual learning

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Memory of beloved radio personality lives on through son’s special tattoo

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Son memorializes Don Hall in special tattoo

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Brian Hall has memorialized his father’s ashes in a special tattoo.

News

Northwest High School Head Soccer Coach Bobby Bribiesca announces retirement after 41 years

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

Garden City CC reaches settlement with family of football player who died after practice

Updated: 9 hours ago
Garden City Community College Friday announced that it’s reached a settlement with the family of a former football player who died after practice in August 2018.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters cruise through Andover

Updated: 11 hours ago
The protesters said they want to spread the message of equality everywhere.

News

Sedgwick Co. COVID-19 tracking challenged by staffing shortage

Updated: 11 hours ago
Sedgwick County said Friday the growing number of COVID-19 cases makes it difficult for the same amount of staff to keep up.