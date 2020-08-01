Two hurt in early-morning house fire in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are rushed to the hospital after a fire in E. Wichita early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 800 block of S. Belmont, that’s near Lincoln and Oliver, at around 1:20 a.m., Saturday.

Once there, they found flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to get two people out of the home. The woman and child were both taken to the hospital for treatment, but are expected to be okay.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

