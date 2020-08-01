Wichita Police identify 19-year-old as man who died in overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have identified a 19-year-old as the man who died in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Before 1 a.m., WPD was called to a shooting in the 600 block of North Pinecrest where they found Andreas Caryle shot and lying in the street.

Police said this was not a random incident.

Those with additional information on the case can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

