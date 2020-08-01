Wichita Police investigating ‘illegal protest activity’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said it’s investigating “illegal protest activity” that has been going on since Wednesday.

The department said they’re investigating issues of blocking traffic, causing disturbances, vandalizing property, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery, and that there will be charges.

“WPD has always supported individual’s right to demonstrate lawfully and has previously worked alongside other demonstration leaders to ensure their groups were able to share their views safely,” a release by police read.

WPD said they will continue to monitor any protest activities in the city.

