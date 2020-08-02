Advertisement

City budget cuts can close animal shelter, crowd Human Society

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will hear a proposal to cut $400,000 from the city’s animal control budget.

According to the Kansas Humane Society, that means the Wichita Animal Shelter, which takes in more than 10,000 animals a year, would quit sheltering them.

Mark Eby, President of the Kansas Humane Society, said that means they would be forced to take in the animals the city doesn’t shelter.

”Their expectation is that the Kansas Humane Society and anyone else with a building would be able to take those animals in,” said Eby. “Unfortunately, we simply don’t have the space or staff to be able to care for that many animals in our facility.”

Eby said the Kansas Humane Society is responsible for taking in surrendered pets, not strays. Taking in strays is up to the city’s shelter, and the Kansas Humane Society, doesn’t have the capacity to do both.

”To be asked to take that number of animals, and to take that on, there’s no room for that number of animals,” said Eby.

Animal lovers, pet owners and community supporters, we need your help! On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will hear a...

Posted by Kansas Humane Society on Saturday, August 1, 2020

He also said the budget cut would make it harder for people to find lost pets, because their wouldn’t be a centralized location to take them. In addition, he said having more strays on the streets could cause a threat to public safety.

”If we have dogs that someone can’t bring in, and they let them go, the number of bites will increase,” said Eby. “The number of altercations with pets and people and with wild animals will go up.”

The Kansas Humane Society is asking the city to look into other alternatives, like increasing fines for those who lose their pets and increasing animal licensing.

”My ask to the city and mayor is to take their time,” said Eby. “Let’s get everyone involved and look at all the options.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents trade in school supplies lists for Chromebooks and laptops

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Instead of typical back to school shopping, parents are purchasing Chromebooks and laptops.

News

Parents trade in school supplies lists for Chromebooks and laptops

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

City budget cuts can close animal shelter, crowd Human Society

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Protest group deny ‘illegal activities’ alleged by Wichita Police Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
Although Wichita Police said that they were investigating “illegal protesting activity,” the group who organized the protests denied most of what the department alleged had happened.

Latest News

News

Protesters in Wichita being investigated for 'illegal protest activity'

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Convoy of Hope gives back to thousands in need

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Safe-R-Streets aims to reduce number of stolen guns from vehicles

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wichita Police and Range 54, a gun range in Wichita, gave away 400 safes to gun owners Saturday.

News

Safe-R-Streets aims to reduce number of stolen guns from vehicles

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rep. Ron Estes talks RESTART Act

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Wichita Police investigating 'illegal protest activity'

Updated: 5 hours ago