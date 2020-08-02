City budget cuts can close animal shelter, crowd Human Society

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will hear a proposal to cut $400,000 from the city’s animal control budget.

According to the Kansas Humane Society, that means the Wichita Animal Shelter, which takes in more than 10,000 animals a year, would quit sheltering them.

Mark Eby, President of the Kansas Humane Society, said that means they would be forced to take in the animals the city doesn’t shelter.

”Their expectation is that the Kansas Humane Society and anyone else with a building would be able to take those animals in,” said Eby. “Unfortunately, we simply don’t have the space or staff to be able to care for that many animals in our facility.”

Eby said the Kansas Humane Society is responsible for taking in surrendered pets, not strays. Taking in strays is up to the city’s shelter, and the Kansas Humane Society, doesn’t have the capacity to do both.

”To be asked to take that number of animals, and to take that on, there’s no room for that number of animals,” said Eby.

Animal lovers, pet owners and community supporters, we need your help! On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will hear a... Posted by Kansas Humane Society on Saturday, August 1, 2020

He also said the budget cut would make it harder for people to find lost pets, because their wouldn’t be a centralized location to take them. In addition, he said having more strays on the streets could cause a threat to public safety.

”If we have dogs that someone can’t bring in, and they let them go, the number of bites will increase,” said Eby. “The number of altercations with pets and people and with wild animals will go up.”

The Kansas Humane Society is asking the city to look into other alternatives, like increasing fines for those who lose their pets and increasing animal licensing.

”My ask to the city and mayor is to take their time,” said Eby. “Let’s get everyone involved and look at all the options.”

