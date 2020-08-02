Advertisement

Gorgeous Sunday- Nice weather continues this week

Ideal weather in August
Ideal weather in August(Weather-KWCH)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says, It looks like a picture perfect day across Kansas. The cold front moved through overnight, and most areas of the state will see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s today. Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible (off and on), throughout the day across western Kansas. Sunshine will take over for central and eastern Kansas. Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible across western Kansas, however severe weather should not be a concern. Temperatures will drop into the 50s to near 60 by early Monday morning.

Sunny skies will continue into the start of the work week along with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures stay around 80 through the middle of the week, but rain chances will return for central Kansas by Tuesday night. Chances for showers/storms continue, Wednesday, Thursday morning and again Friday night. Temperatures will begin to warm up too, as highs reach the upper 80s and 90s (close to normal for early August) Thursday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 82.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny, still mild. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 82.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59.

Tue: High: 80 Mostly sunny with a few overnight storms.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 64 Scattered storms otherwise mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 70 Mostly sunny and breezy with a chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler Sunday with storms for some

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Mild weather will move in on Sunday behind a cold front.

Forecast

Nice weekend, a few storms later this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Late day storms across central Kansas- otherwise dry. Cooler Sunday.

Forecast

Scattered evening storms Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A few storms are possible in central and eastern Kansas

Forecast

Feeling like early fall on Friday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and clearing skies are on the way in.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly drying out; staying mild

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Fewer rain chances Friday with more comfortable weather to come

Forecast

Storms promise to return to south-central Kansas this afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is very low

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT
Showers and storm will return to the area this afternoon and while the severe threat is very low, some of the storms will be strong producing heavy rain, gusty wind, and some small hail.

Forecast

Winds of change bring cooler conditions to Kansas

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect scattered showers and storms today, tonight, and tomorrow morning before we dry-out on Friday afternoon.

Forecast

Strong storms - heavy rain expected

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms tracking through Kansas will have very heavy rains

Forecast

Showers move out this afternoon, but storms - possibly severe - return tonight

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
Showers will exit the area this afternoon, but storms - possibly severe - will ignite over western Kansas after 5 PM, then move southeast toward south-central Kansas.

Forecast

Keep the umbrellas close by today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT
Winds of change bring cooler conditions back to Kansas on Thursday.