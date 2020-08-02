Gorgeous Sunday- Nice weather continues this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says, It looks like a picture perfect day across Kansas. The cold front moved through overnight, and most areas of the state will see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s today. Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible (off and on), throughout the day across western Kansas. Sunshine will take over for central and eastern Kansas. Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible across western Kansas, however severe weather should not be a concern. Temperatures will drop into the 50s to near 60 by early Monday morning.

Sunny skies will continue into the start of the work week along with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures stay around 80 through the middle of the week, but rain chances will return for central Kansas by Tuesday night. Chances for showers/storms continue, Wednesday, Thursday morning and again Friday night. Temperatures will begin to warm up too, as highs reach the upper 80s and 90s (close to normal for early August) Thursday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 82.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny, still mild. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 82.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59.

Tue: High: 80 Mostly sunny with a few overnight storms.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 64 Scattered storms otherwise mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 70 Mostly sunny and breezy with a chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

