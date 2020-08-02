Advertisement

Local boy makes bracelets to help kids in need

By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local Mulvane boy is spending his free time making bracelets and key chains to help kids in need.

Christian Perkins, who is only 8-years-old, has big dreams to be a professional athlete.

“I love football, and I always told my mom, when I grow up I want to play in the NFL. I want to donate all my money, donate a lot of money.”

Helping others is something his family says he has always wanted.

“He loves playing sports so we try to push him, you should be grateful that you’re able to play sports,” said Kristie. “He really wants to help all kids that are in need, sick or hurt.”

So, Christian started helping sooner than he planned.

“But then I said, I want to do it sooner,” said Christian. “So we started brainstorming ideas on what to do and we chose bracelets.”

In July, with the help of his parents, Kristie and Mathew Perkins, Christian started his own business, CWP Bracelets, and donates most of the money to children foundations.

“It wasn’t something he wanted to raise money for himself,” said Matthew.”It was instantly, ‘what can I do to help these kids in need?‘”

Christian’s parents say he makes them proud.

“As a parent, hearing your 8-year-old son telling you that, you just jump right on board and help him with anything he needs,” said Kristie.

The bracelets are something they said is bringing the family together during these unprecedented times.

“As parents, you always want to inspire your kids to do better, help in the community, but in this case he kind of reversed the role,” said Matthew. ”Especially with this pandemic and everything going on, he kind of inspired us to dig deeper.”

Christian’s parents say he does all the research on his own on different foundations that help kids. He then chooses whichever foundation he wants to donate to.

Last month, he raised $650 and donated the money to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For the month of August, he would like to donate to the Jerry Rice and Make-A-Wish foundations.

