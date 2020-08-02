Advertisement

Man arrested for fatally stabbing nephew after argument Sunday morning

A 57-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his nephew after a party early Sunday morning.(KWQC)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 57-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his nephew after a party early Sunday morning.

David Staley was arrested for second degree murder in the 2300 block of South Pinecrest.

Wichita Police said there was a party at the residence that night. After attendees left, Staley and his nephew, Ryan Speight, 34, got in an argument. During the argument, Staley stabbed Speight in the chest, causing fatal injuries.

Both lived at the home. Staley was contacted at the scene and arrested without incident.

Police said it was not a random incident and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

