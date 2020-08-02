Advertisement

Mild temps here to stay for the work week

Highs will stay about 10 degrees cooler than normal to start the work week.
Highs will stay about 10 degrees cooler than normal to start the work week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front brought us mild temps for the end of the weekend and that will carry over into the start of the workweek.

Tonight, with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, we’ll have lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday, highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have a sunny sky with the wind between 5-15 mph across the state.

We will stay sunny and mild through Election Day on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s through Wednesday.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday night and they will stick around through Wednesday morning. We’ll have another round Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning.

Highs will get warmer by the end of the week, warming back into the 90s by Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with overnight storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 81.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 62 AM storms, then partly cloudy, overnight storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 65 Scattered storms otherwise mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 72 Morning storms then mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

