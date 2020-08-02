Parents trade in school supplies lists for Chromebooks and laptops

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether its homeschooling, virtual learning or hybrid teaching, back-to-school shopping looks a little different this year.

A local technology supplier explains how they’re keeping the most in-demand school supplies on the shelves.

Hasanul Khokon, a Best Buy computer associate said, “We definitely have noticed a lot more people coming in, especially with COVID going on and everything. Just everything is kind of flying off the shelves.”

Khokon said this back to school season is unlike any he’s witnessed before; busy pointing confused parents in the right direction as they try to prepare for this virtual school year.

“Doesn’t matter if its laptops or Chromebooks, just everybody wants to get their hands on something for their kids,” said Khokon.

Best Buy staff said Chromebooks and laptops are in very high demand this back to school season as parents look to virtual alternatives instead of the traditional brick and mortar classroom.

“With this year being a little different than most years with school and everything like that, with everything being virtual or kind of like hybrid,” said Khokon. “We’ve had some parents come in and they don’t know what to get or what all they need to even go with what we’re doing nowadays with this whole online learning.”

Almost every school district is offering a virtual option this year and some have purchased the needed amount of devices to provide each student with either a Chromebook or iPad.

Hutchinson public schools recently bought 500 new Chromebooks with federal funds.

Derby school district has Chromebooks for students third through 12th grades as well as Wi-Fi hotspots.

Andover schools have enough Chromebooks for all students fourth through 12th grade.

For kindergarten through second or third grades, most districts supply iPads.

But the change in learning is still keeping businesses like this one busy.

