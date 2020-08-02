Advertisement

Protest group deny ‘illegal activities’ alleged by Wichita Police Department

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although Wichita Police said that they were investigating “illegal protesting activity,” the group who organized the protests denied most of what the department alleged had happened.

The department said that there would be charges for issues such as blocking traffic, causing disturbances, vandalizing property, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.

The executive director of the group that organized the protests, Project Justice ICT, said that, besides blocking the streets, she’s confident none of these actions were done by them.

“I’ve been at every single action from start to finish, from setup to tear down every time this week,” Executive Director Gabrielle Griffie said, “and not a single time did anyone vandalize anything, did anybody do graffiti, even litter.”

The most recent protest happened in Delano Friday night, with protesters leaving behind a Black Lives Matter flag taped to a statue at a roundabout.

Businesses in the Delano district said that there was no damage done to their property, but that officers warned them of more potential activity.

Griffie said their demonstration for Saturday night has been canceled for their own safety.

“We postponed the action tonight to keep everybody inside, keep everybody safe,” Griffie said, “try to arrange legal help for protesters, people who were protesting and could potentially have charges against them.”

