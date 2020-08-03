Advertisement

A different look for NBC World Series tournament with new COVID-19 safety precautions

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The NBC World Series has been taking place for nearly a century, but this year COVID-19 almost jeopardized that streak.

There will be new safety procedures for not only the fans but the players and staff as well.

“Here at Eck Stadium, every other row is closed off. We also have to keep our fans under 2,000. That’s our attendance and that’s of course required by the county,” Kevin Jenks, NBC World Series tournament director said.

Jenks said the organization has been working with not only both Reno and Sedgwick counties to abide by mandates, but also Wichita State and Hobart-Detter Stadium to adhere to their regulations as well.

Jenks said the NBC has worked through so many different scenarios and puzzle pieces to bring this World Series to fruition, like adding Eck Stadium as a host site within the last couple months. Jenks also understands that this virus is a fluid situation and that the tournament could change at any minute.

“I think we’ve covered all of our bases. We could get surprised by something but that happens. But I think as far as mitigating the risk, I think we’ve done a really good job,” said Jenks.

As far as players go, teams are encouraged to perform health checks before arriving at either of the ballparks. Then NBC staff will perform an additional health check before game time. If any player shows signs of sickness, they will be tested for COVID-19.

“There is that scenario where a team might have multiple positive tests and they will not be able to continue playing in the NBC World Series,” said Jenks. “They’re coming here to win a national championship and so they’re taking it pretty seriously.”

Fans are required to wear masks as well as players when they aren’t on the field. Jenks said fan/player interactions will be limited.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NBC World Series to be held with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

With COVID-19, 2020 Primary Election taking different shape

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas Secretary of State is expecting voter turnout to reach 28%.

News

Polling places prep for the primary election

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wichita protest organizer arrested for unlawful assembly

Updated: 1 hours ago
A local protest organizer was arrested on a charge of unlawful assembly Sunday.

Latest News

News

Augusta High student starts petition to move back school start date over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
The student thinks with school starting in less than a month, not enough measures are being taken to make sure students are safe.

News

Local protest organizer arrested for unlawful assembly

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Augusta High student starts petition to move back school start date

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Great Plains 10K held with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago
Extra spacing between the groups of runners and a limited number of total runners was implemented for the race.

News

Great Plains 10K held with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local boy makes bracelets to help kids in need

Updated: 2 hours ago