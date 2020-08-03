Advertisement

A few rounds of storms this week

Highest chances continue to be in western Kansas
A few rounds of storms will impact Kansas this week.
A few rounds of storms will impact Kansas this week.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a couple different rounds of storms will impact the Plains this week, however, the rain is not likely to be as heavy as what fell last week. Severe chances are low, but some stronger storms could produce gusty winds to 60 mph both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

It will be comfortably cool Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon sun/cloud mix will keep highs near 80 for central and eastern Kansas, but farther west mid 80s are likely to return.

Showers and storms are most likely for western Kansas Tuesday night as they move out of Colorado and head east-southeast. Leftover showers will exit early Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Another wave of some showers and storms will hit western Kansas later Wednesday evening and those will move southeast.

Temperatures look to remain comfortable through Wednesday, then late week it will be getting much warmer and 90s return for the upcoming weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms very late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Wed: High: 81 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 Early showers/storms then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 75 Early AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 76 Becoming mostly sunny.

