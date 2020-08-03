Advertisement

Feeling like early Fall (for a few days)

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today, and Tuesday will feel more like early fall rather than early August. Delightful days in the upper 70s and lower 80s will be followed by quiet nights in the upper 50s to lower 60s. In other words, temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal the next 48 to 60 hours. 

Our weather pattern will start change on Wednesday as a warmer wind flow from the south interacts with waves of energy coming in from the west. Tuesday night storms over western Kansas will arrive in the Wichita area on Wednesday morning. Another round of rain and storms is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

Weak to occasionally strong storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday nights before the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable later in the week. Thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday could be strong to severe. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Becoming partly cloudy; mild. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 82. 

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 60. 

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 80. 

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, chance of storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62. 

Wed: High: 84. Low: 68. Storms early, then partly cloudy. 

Thu: High: 91. Low: 73. Storms early, then partly cloudy. 

Fri: High: 94. Low: 74. Storms early, then mostly sunny. 

Sat: High: 96. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and windy. 

Sun: High: 97. Low: 75. Sunny, breezy, and hot. 

