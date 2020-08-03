Advertisement

Great Plains 10K held with COVID-19 precautions

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Plains 10K was held Sunday morning with extra precautions due to the coronavirus.

Extra spacing between the groups of runners and a limited number of total runners was implemented for the race.

“I feel like runners kind of social distance anyways, because we’re sweaty and we don’t want to be around other people anyways, so I don’t know what the big deal is,” Jessica Dorman said.

Dorman said while she doesn’t think running events should have been cancelled, she’s just glad to be able to run with other people.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita protest organizer arrested for unlawful assembly

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A local protest organizer was arrested on a charge of unlawful assembly Sunday.

News

Augusta High student starts petition to move back school start date over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The student thinks with school starting in less than a month, not enough measures are being taken to make sure students are safe.

News

Local protest organizer arrested for unlawful assembly

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Augusta High student starts petition to move back school start date

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Great Plains 10K held with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Local boy makes bracelets to help kids in need

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Local boy makes bracelets to help kids in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A local Mulvane boy is spending his free time making bracelets and key chains to help kids in need.

Forecast

Mild temps here to stay for the work week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Highs will stay about 10 degrees cooler than normal to start the work week.

News

Pedestrian hit, critically injured Sunday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
A 64-year-old man was hit this morning near Central and 135th West.

News

Parents trade in school supplies lists for Chromebooks and laptops

Updated: 23 hours ago
Instead of typical back to school shopping, parents are purchasing Chromebooks and laptops.