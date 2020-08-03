Great Plains 10K held with COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Plains 10K was held Sunday morning with extra precautions due to the coronavirus.

Extra spacing between the groups of runners and a limited number of total runners was implemented for the race.

“I feel like runners kind of social distance anyways, because we’re sweaty and we don’t want to be around other people anyways, so I don’t know what the big deal is,” Jessica Dorman said.

Dorman said while she doesn’t think running events should have been cancelled, she’s just glad to be able to run with other people.

