Kansas reports 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, since Friday.

The latest data brings the statewide total to 28,876 cases and 365 deaths. There have been 272,963 negative diagnostic tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

Out of 18,247 cases, 1,782 people have been hospitalized. The state now reports 52% of ICU beds are available at Kansas hospitals. Of the 353 in use, 62 are being used by COVID-19 patients. Of the 700 ventilators available, 99 are in use and 16 are being used by COVID-19 patients.

The state continues to track clusters. There have been 360 outbreaks (138 active), accounting for 7,710 associated cases and 243 associated deaths. The state has also begun to break down the “gatherings” cluster. Of the 54 clusters which have accounted for 628 cases and 16 deaths, 10 clusters are linked to bars and restaurants, one is linked to a camp, 31 clusters are linked to private events and the other 12 are linked to private gatherings. Nineteen of these clusters remain active.

Despite the growing number of positive cases, the state reported one of its lowest percentage of positive rates for testing since the beginning of June at 5.1%.

