Several key races at national, state, local levels highlight Aug. 4 primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A big day for Kansas politics comes Tuesday with the Aug. 4 primary election to narrow the fields in several key races on the local, state, and national levels. Record-breaking advanced voting shows more widespread interest in the primary that precedes the Nov. 3 general election in which race winners will emerge.

The biggest race in Kansas -- in terms of the number of candidates -- is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring lawmaker Pat Roberts. Tuesday, the GOP primary will narrow the field of 11 candidates vying for the Republican nod to show up on November’s general election ballot. The biggest battle in the race is between Rep. Roger Marshall, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Bob Hamilton, and Dave Lindstrom.

The Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat includes Kansas Senator Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman. Depending on the outcome of the GOP primary, Kansas could potentially be in place to have its first Democratic U.S. senator since the 1930s.

The race for traditionally-Republican-held U.S. House District 1 (the Big First) features a unique race in the Democratic primary with two women vying for the party’s nod to appear on the November ballot to replace Rep. Roger Marshall who’s running for Pat Roberts’ soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat. On the Democratic side, Kali Barnett and Christy Cauble Davis appear on the primary ballot

In the GOP U.S. House District 1 primary, the main competition is between former Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann and Finney County Commissioner Bill Clifford. The Big First includes rural counties across central and western Kansas.

Another U.S. House District race to keep an eye on is U.S. House District 2 where, in the GOP primary, incumbent Steve Watkins faces several challengers including Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. This race has made headlines in recent weeks with charges of voter fraud against Watkins. U.S. House District 2 includes much of eastern Kansas, including Topeka and Lawrence.

At the state level, Patrick Penn challenges incumbent Michael Capps in the GOP primary for Kansas House District 85, representing part of east Wichita and a portion of western Butler County. In connection with an attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, the local Republican party had called on Capps to resign.

Locally, a couple of Sedgwick County commissioners face challengers Tuesday in the GOP primary. Incumbent Sedgwick County District 2 Commissioner Micahel O’Donnell faces a pair of challengers. In District 3, incumbent David Dennis also faces a challenger in Hunter Larkin.

In Butler County, Sheriff Kelly Herzet is retiring from law enforcement and running for a Butler County Commission seat. In Tuesday’s Republican primary, three candidates are running for the party’s nod to appear on November’s ballot to replace Herzet as sheriff.

