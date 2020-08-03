Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Derby Schools Summer Lunch Program

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The pandemic has had an impact on many different parts of our community, including those struggling to feed their families.

Today we’re out in Derby to take a closer look at what Derby Public Schools is doing to help those in the community through providing free food!

Their free summer meals has been extended through August 31st, and children ages 1 to 18 can get pre-packaged breakfast and lunch without any requirements or registration!

For a list of the pick up points, visit Derby Schools Website.

Wichita Public Schools has a similar program, which also runs through August 31. You can learn more about that program here: Wichita Summer Lunch Program

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Where's Shane? Derby Summer Lunch Program pt. 2

Updated: 1 hour ago

Morning

Where's Shane? Derby Schools Summer Lunch Pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

A different look for NBC World Series tournament with new COVID-19 safety precautions

Updated: 10 hours ago
NBC World Series baseball tournament institutes new COVID-19 safety precautions. Fans, players and staff will have a different ballpark experience.

News

NBC World Series to be held with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

With COVID-19, 2020 Primary Election taking different shape

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Kansas Secretary of State is expecting voter turnout to reach 28%.

News

Polling places prep for the primary election

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Wichita protest organizer arrested for unlawful assembly

Updated: 10 hours ago
A local protest organizer was arrested on a charge of unlawful assembly Sunday.

News

Augusta High student starts petition to move back school start date over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
The student thinks with school starting in less than a month, not enough measures are being taken to make sure students are safe.

News

Local protest organizer arrested for unlawful assembly

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Augusta High student starts petition to move back school start date

Updated: 11 hours ago