Where’s Shane? Derby Schools Summer Lunch Program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The pandemic has had an impact on many different parts of our community, including those struggling to feed their families.

Today we’re out in Derby to take a closer look at what Derby Public Schools is doing to help those in the community through providing free food!

Their free summer meals has been extended through August 31st, and children ages 1 to 18 can get pre-packaged breakfast and lunch without any requirements or registration!

For a list of the pick up points, visit Derby Schools Website.

Wichita Public Schools has a similar program, which also runs through August 31. You can learn more about that program here: Wichita Summer Lunch Program

