Advertisement

Year begins for about 280 new teachers in Wichita school district

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first day of classes for Wichita Public Schools students is a little more than a month away, but Monday (Aug. 3) brought the first day for about 280 new educators in the district, learning remotely how to get ready for the 2020-2021 school year.

“This will by like trial by fire for sure, just throwing a first-year teacher in there, but I think this is definitely going to be a growing experience for myself, as well as the students,” Mayberry Cultural Fine Arts Magnet Middle School Orchestra and Choir Teacher Panya Amphone said.

Amphone started teaching last spring, but due to COVID-19, his first semester in the classroom was cut short.

“This year has been kind of interesting versus last year when I was student teaching, the difference being the emphasis on the virtual classroom management and behavior management,” she said.

Amphone is now getting everything arranged for his first full year as an orchestra and choir teacher ant Mayberry Middle School.

“Meeting the kids, I’m looking forward to building those relationships,” he said.

The Wichita school district is also changing how it’s orienting Amphone and about 280 new teachers.

“Usually our new staff is a completely in-person event. It’s also most like a big party we have,” Wichita Public Schools Executive Director of New Teacher Induction Tammy Martin said.

For the first day, the process is entirely remote with instructors virtually coaching new staff for the new learning environment.

“Something we hope the new teachers take away is some strategies and skills (for) if they have students in-person in the classroom, but also things that can transcend into a remote-learning situation.”

Amphone said what’s also helping him settle is the experience he’s able to learn.

“These veteran teachers have really taken me under their wing,” he said. “Even prior to (Monday), throughout the whole entire summer.”

All of Wichita’s teachers are to report to school Wednesday, which will be a remote day of professional development for staff. The educators will start in-person training Thursday. The first day of classes in USD 259 is set for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita Public Schools holds new teacher orientation

Updated: 13 minutes ago
On Monday, new teachers to the Wichita school district reported for work.

News

Kitchen inmate worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Sedgwick County jail

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Fifty-four inmates at the Sedgwick County jail are forced to quarantine after a kitchen inmate worker they worked with tested positive for COVID-19.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Options under consideration to keep Wichita animal services intact after proposed cut

Updated: 1 hours ago
A $400,000 budget cut is putting the Wichita Animal Shelter in jeopardy of closing its doors.

Latest News

News

Several key races at national, state, local levels highlight Aug. 4 primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
A big day for Kansas politics comes Tuesday with the Aug. 4 primary election to narrow the fields in several key races on the local, state, and national levels. Record-breaking advanced voting shows more widespread interest in the primary that precedes the Nov. 3 general election in which race winners will emerge.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, since Friday.

News

A different look for NBC World Series tournament with new COVID-19 safety precautions

Updated: 19 hours ago
NBC World Series baseball tournament institutes new COVID-19 safety precautions. Fans, players and staff will have a different ballpark experience.

News

NBC World Series to be held with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

With COVID-19, 2020 Primary Election taking different shape

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Kansas Secretary of State is expecting voter turnout to reach 28%.

News

Polling places prep for the primary election

Updated: 19 hours ago