Big 12 Conference adopts 10-game football schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Big 12 Conference Monday announced football teams in the conference will have what it calls a “9+1″ schedule for the 2020 season. The 10 games include nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

The conference didn’t announce a start to the season. In a Monday-evening news release, the Big 12 said “the start of conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid-to-late September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games.”

The conference said this model gives it flexibility to move the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

