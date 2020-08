WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County reported its first COVID-19 death, according to the county’s online dashboard. No details were reported on the patient.

According to the dashboard, there are a total of 227 cases and 150 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, there have been 4,859 negative test results in Butler County.

