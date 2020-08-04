Feeling like Fall today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will once again feel more like late September rather early August. High temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s are 10 to 15 degrees cooler than our normal high temperatures in the lower 90s.

A few showers are possible this morning across central Kansas, otherwise our weather pattern will start to change on Wednesday as a warmer wind flow from the south interacts with waves of energy coming in from the west. Storms will ignite over western Kansas tonight and arrive in the Wichita area on Wednesday morning. Another round of rain and storms is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning.

While some of the storms over far western Kansas tonight may be severe, most of the state will see weak to occasionally strong storms. As the heat and humidity starts to build on Thursday and Friday, the risk of severe weather will rise.

As the storms come to a stop this weekend, or weather worry will become heat and humidity. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 degrees and higher.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Few AM showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chance of storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, chance of storms late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Thu: High: 89. Low: 73. Storms early, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 74. Isolated storms early, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 96. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 76. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 95. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

